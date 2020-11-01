Metalore Resources (CVE:MET) Trading Down 8%

Shares of Metalore Resources Limited (CVE:MET) traded down 8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$2.30 and last traded at C$2.30. 459 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 992 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.50.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 million and a PE ratio of -6.76.

About Metalore Resources (CVE:MET)

Metalore Resources Limited, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration and development of precious metals and hydrocarbons in Canada. It owns and/or controls approximately 40,000 acres of petroleum, natural gas, and mineral leases in Charlotteville, Walsingham, and Houghton townships in Norfolk County, Ontario.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Metalore Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metalore Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.