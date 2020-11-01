Meta Growth Corp. (META.V) (CVE:META) Trading Up 4%

Meta Growth Corp. (META.V) (CVE:META)’s stock price shot up 4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 603,793 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 584,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,112.33. The stock has a market cap of $36.69 million and a P/E ratio of -0.61.

Meta Growth Corp. operates as a recreational cannabis retailer in Canada. It operates recreational retail cannabis stores under the Meta Cannabis Supply Co and NewLeaf Cannabis banners to sell cannabis and cannabis related products. The company was formerly known as National Access Cannabis Corp. and changed its name to Meta Growth Corp.

