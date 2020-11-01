Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Receives $267.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $267.50.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Mesa Laboratories in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th.

Mesa Laboratories stock opened at $261.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 13.18 and a quick ratio of 12.54. Mesa Laboratories has a one year low of $181.90 and a one year high of $288.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -522.82 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $261.76 and its 200 day moving average is $241.07.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.54). Mesa Laboratories had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $29.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.20%.

In related news, SVP Brian David Archbold sold 603 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Kelly sold 1,371 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $342,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,241 shares of company stock worth $2,362,229 in the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLAB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 493.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 109,388 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $23,716,000 after acquiring an additional 90,948 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 451.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 42,341 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,180,000 after acquiring an additional 34,666 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478,399 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $103,717,000 after acquiring an additional 28,130 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 243.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,978 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,134,000 after acquiring an additional 25,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,066,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. The company's Instruments segment offers data loggers, which are precision instruments used in critical manufacturing, quality control, and validation applications; medical meters and calibration solutions used to test various parameters of the dialysis fluid, and the calibration and operation of the dialysis machine; gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment that are used for industrial hygiene assessments, calibration of gas metering equipment, and environmental air monitoring; and torque testing systems used for measure bottle cap tightness.

