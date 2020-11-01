Mercury Systems (MRCY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Mercury Systems to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $217.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.43 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.76%. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect Mercury Systems to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MRCY stock opened at $68.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.34 and its 200 day moving average is $78.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.15, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.00. Mercury Systems has a twelve month low of $52.24 and a twelve month high of $96.29.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $95.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.50.

In other news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total transaction of $30,512.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,375.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Aslett sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total value of $113,940.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 289,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,025,209.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,196 shares of company stock worth $9,380,318 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

