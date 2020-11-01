Mengis Capital Management Inc. Sells 932 Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,510 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 932 shares during the quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $2,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COG. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,516 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,521 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares during the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COG stock opened at $17.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.02. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 52 week low of $13.06 and a 52 week high of $22.67.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $291.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.89 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 19.98% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.69%.

In other Cabot Oil & Gas news, General Counsel George Kevin Cunningham sold 54,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $1,014,643.30. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 52,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,106.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

COG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Cabot Oil & Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.68.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

