Mengis Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,793 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,464 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,793 shares during the quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 119,119 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 63,899 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $1,347,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,667,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,741,000 after purchasing an additional 812,653 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,210,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $951,031,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032,092 shares during the period. Finally, Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC increased its stake in The Williams Companies by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 387,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,367,000 after acquiring an additional 45,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMB stock opened at $19.19 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $24.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.86 and a 200 day moving average of $19.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a PE ratio of 174.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 161.62%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WMB. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on The Williams Companies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded The Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered The Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.27.

The Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

