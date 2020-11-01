Mengis Capital Management Inc. Sells 492 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 1.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5,064.7% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Estabrook Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 51.4% in the second quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 34,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total value of $984,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,528.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP James A. Kilberg sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $1,067,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $27.29 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $13.10 and a 52 week high of $31.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.56 and a beta of 1.96.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd.

Several analysts have issued reports on WY shares. DA Davidson lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.56.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

