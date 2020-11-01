Mengis Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,100 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 57,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in Schlumberger by 130.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in Schlumberger by 131.8% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Schlumberger by 59.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 97.2% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. 72.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

In other Schlumberger news, CEO Peuch Olivier Le bought 25,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $448,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,770 shares in the company, valued at $3,442,271.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark G. Papa bought 15,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.46 per share, with a total value of $291,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,549.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SLB opened at $14.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $11.87 and a 52-week high of $41.14. The firm has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.30 and its 200 day moving average is $17.83.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.01%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SLB. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.03.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.