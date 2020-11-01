Mengis Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,923 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,923 shares during the quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ninety One North America Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 75,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,118,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 29,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 19,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. 68.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BAC opened at $23.70 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $35.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.54.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 13,584,301 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.81 per share, with a total value of $337,026,507.81. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on BAC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 target price on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Bank of America to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.31.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

