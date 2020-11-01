Mengis Capital Management Inc. Sells 15,667 Shares of Aegion Co. (NASDAQ:AEGN)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Aegion Co. (NASDAQ:AEGN) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,053 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,667 shares during the quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. owned 0.41% of Aegion worth $1,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Aegion in the third quarter valued at about $182,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Aegion in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Aegion in the second quarter valued at about $189,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aegion by 13.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,074,282 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,049,000 after buying an additional 126,997 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aegion in the second quarter valued at about $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Aegion alerts:

AEGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Aegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. TheStreet raised Aegion from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut Aegion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aegion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Gordon sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total value of $813,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 331,364 shares in the company, valued at $5,387,978.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEGN opened at $14.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.31. The firm has a market cap of $434.17 million, a P/E ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.04. Aegion Co. has a 52-week low of $11.40 and a 52-week high of $23.65.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Aegion had a positive return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aegion Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aegion Profile

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion and other threats; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aegion Co. (NASDAQ:AEGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Aegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.