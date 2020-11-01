Mengis Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,381 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,060 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 17.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 125,526 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $15,759,000 after acquiring an additional 18,332 shares during the period. Community Financial Services Group LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the third quarter worth $386,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 4.3% during the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC increased its position in NIKE by 9.7% in the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in NIKE by 10.9% in the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up from $126.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Argus raised their target price on NIKE from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Guggenheim raised their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on NIKE from $127.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on NIKE from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.03.

NYSE NKE opened at $120.08 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $131.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $124.67 and a 200-day moving average of $104.58. The firm has a market cap of $188.50 billion, a PE ratio of 71.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.80.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.49. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 95,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total transaction of $12,185,816.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,519,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,072,879.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 5,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total value of $699,111.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 791,319 shares of company stock valued at $98,440,914. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

