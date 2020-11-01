Mengis Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 103,538.4% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,403,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 49,355,731 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,878,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,854 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 701.8% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,096,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,631,000 after acquiring an additional 960,059 shares during the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,569,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,244,000 after acquiring an additional 780,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,020,000.

Shares of SCHO stock opened at $51.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.57. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $50.38 and a one year high of $51.99.

