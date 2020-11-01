Mengis Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,810 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,546,743 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $298,903,000 after purchasing an additional 48,857 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,926,014 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,112,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,969 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Thomasville National Bank boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 4,078 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Cowen raised shares of Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $77.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.35.

In other news, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $2,967,216.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total transaction of $369,796.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,828.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 153,764 shares of company stock worth $13,404,656. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $86.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $101.66 billion, a PE ratio of 78.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $94.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.62.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Americas; International; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

