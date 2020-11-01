Mengis Capital Management Inc. Purchases 201 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LVW Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 187,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,355,000 after buying an additional 42,382 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 6,486 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $285,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,883,000 after buying an additional 4,138 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $899,000.

SCHD stock opened at $55.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.96. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.83 and a fifty-two week high of $59.56.

