Mengis Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 306.6% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 18,700 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 20,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 3,583 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 62,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 278,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,656,000 after buying an additional 49,238 shares during the last quarter. 63.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on TSN. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Tyson Foods in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Tyson Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.73.

TSN stock opened at $57.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.96. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.57 and a fifty-two week high of $94.24.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.50. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

In related news, insider Chad Roderick Martin sold 1,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $97,524.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

