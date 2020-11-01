Mengis Capital Management Inc. Invests $202,000 in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XBI. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 57.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,059,000 after acquiring an additional 20,363 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 18.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,002,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $697,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,956 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the second quarter worth about $222,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2,209.3% during the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 15,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 14,780 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2,343.8% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period.

Shares of XBI opened at $112.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.22. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $62.94 and a twelve month high of $122.82.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

