Mengis Capital Management Inc. Has $508,000 Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 10.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,244,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,268,215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573,370 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 34.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,766,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,250,000 after buying an additional 1,220,409 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 103.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,936,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,414,000 after buying an additional 1,997,036 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,118,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,938,000 after buying an additional 56,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,791,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,017,000 after buying an additional 71,420 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PRU. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.36.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $370,926.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,932,099.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

PRU opened at $64.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.37. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.62 and a 12-month high of $97.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.26, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $13.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.85 billion. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

