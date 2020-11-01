Mengis Capital Management Inc. Has $126,000 Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,267 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 994 shares during the quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 150,991,478 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,290,539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,062,445 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,998,384 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,461,578,000 after acquiring an additional 348,095 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth about $333,656,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,415,578 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $264,196,000 after acquiring an additional 277,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abrams Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,476,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $189,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

KMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.53.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director William A. Smith bought 7,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.96 per share, with a total value of $97,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,094.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder bought 373,233 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $5,258,852.97. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 245,212,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,455,042,053.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 14.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $11.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.30. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.42 and a 52 week high of $22.58.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 6.02%. Analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.82%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.53%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

