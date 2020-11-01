Mengis Capital Management Inc. Has $1.90 Million Stock Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,315 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Lennar in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lennar during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Lennar during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Lennar during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LEN opened at $70.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.56. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $25.42 and a twelve month high of $86.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 13.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 14th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 17.42%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. 140166 upgraded Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Barclays raised their target price on Lennar from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Seaport Global Securities cut Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Lennar from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Lennar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lennar has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

In related news, insider David M. Collins sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,978,255. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 1,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $141,909.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 171,617 shares in the company, valued at $13,767,115.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,964 shares of company stock worth $15,898,918 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

