Mengis Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,976 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises 2.1% of Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $7,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,718,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 79,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 148,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,944,000 after purchasing an additional 4,439 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $445,000. Finally, Bender Robert & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 12,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY opened at $58.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.33. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $45.76 and a 52 week high of $68.34. The company has a market capitalization of $132.25 billion, a PE ratio of -584.44, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 28.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 38.38%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 141,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total value of $8,943,400.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 432,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,366,730.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 39,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $2,497,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,938,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 186,587 shares of company stock valued at $11,782,297 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.53.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in the following therapeutic classes: hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

