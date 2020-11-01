Mengis Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Stitch Fix were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 6.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 6.9% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 77.3% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 22.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 34.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

SFIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.32.

Stitch Fix stock opened at $34.43 on Friday. Stitch Fix Inc has a 52-week low of $10.90 and a 52-week high of $39.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.53 and a 200-day moving average of $24.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.17 and a beta of 2.61.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.26). Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 16.07% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $443.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Stitch Fix’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stitch Fix Inc will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 36,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $906,864.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,592 shares in the company, valued at $955,152. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven P. Anderson sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $10,279,500.00. Insiders sold 736,154 shares of company stock valued at $21,587,261 in the last three months. Company insiders own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

Featured Story: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.