Mengis Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,338 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of FLIR Systems worth $3,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLIR. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in FLIR Systems by 223.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 667 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in FLIR Systems in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in FLIR Systems by 51.9% in the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,636 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in FLIR Systems in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FLIR Systems by 51.6% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FLIR shares. Imperial Capital raised shares of FLIR Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of FLIR Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FLIR opened at $34.69 on Friday. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $59.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.04 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.03.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The firm had revenue of $466.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. FLIR Systems’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.49%.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

