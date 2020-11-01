Mengis Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 23.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 59,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,591,000 after buying an additional 11,458 shares during the period. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $584,000. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 22.5% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 233,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,636,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the period. 79.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PNC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.47.

PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $111.88 on Friday. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 52-week low of $79.41 and a 52-week high of $161.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.06 and a 200-day moving average of $107.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.94 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

