Mengis Capital Management Inc. Acquires 4,233 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,452 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,233 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises approximately 1.0% of Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 24.6% in the third quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 10,566 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 8.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 85,596 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,998,000 after buying an additional 6,509 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 14.2% in the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,185 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 19.0% in the third quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 210,509 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $12,294,000 after buying an additional 33,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 30.5% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,344,351 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $78,509,000 after buying an additional 314,234 shares in the last quarter. 75.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.33.

CVS opened at $56.09 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.04 and a fifty-two week high of $77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $73.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.56 and a 200-day moving average of $62.36.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $65.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.29 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 3.13%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

See Also: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.