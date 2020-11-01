Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Parthenon LLC

Parthenon LLC cut its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,396 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,018 shares during the quarter. Medtronic makes up 1.8% of Parthenon LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $9,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 403.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 137.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 282 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 79.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MDT opened at $100.57 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $72.13 and a 1-year high of $122.15. The company has a market capitalization of $135.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.41. Medtronic had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 9,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total value of $999,994.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,536,285.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 20,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $2,278,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,166,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,326 shares of company stock worth $4,441,498 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Medtronic from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Medtronic from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Medtronic from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Medtronic from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Medtronic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.69.

Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

