Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Medpace Holdings, Inc. is a scientifically-driven, global, full-service clinical contract research organization which provides Phase I-IV clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Medpace Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. “

Get Medpace alerts:

MEDP has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Medpace from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub cut Medpace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Medpace from $95.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Truist upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $124.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Medpace currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.25.

Shares of Medpace stock opened at $110.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.48 and a beta of 1.36. Medpace has a twelve month low of $58.72 and a twelve month high of $144.49.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. Medpace had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $230.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medpace will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 27,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.13, for a total transaction of $3,352,130.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,197,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,472,223.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 48,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $5,815,796.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 616,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,484,307.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 388,637 shares of company stock worth $48,605,245. 26.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 2.4% in the second quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 1.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. 79.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medpace (MEDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.