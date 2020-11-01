Mediobanca Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario (OTCMKTS:MDIBY)

Mediobanca restated their buy rating on shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

MDIBY opened at $7.00 on Thursday. Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario has a 52-week low of $4.27 and a 52-week high of $12.20.

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario Company Profile

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Italy and internationally. It operates through five segments: Corporate & Investment Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, Principal Investing, and Holding Functions.

