MediGreen (OTCMKTS:RFMK) vs. Exterran (OTCMKTS:EXTN) Head to Head Review

MediGreen (OTCMKTS:RFMK) and Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MediGreen and Exterran’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediGreen N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Exterran $1.32 billion 0.11 -$102.38 million ($0.78) -5.42

MediGreen has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Exterran.

Volatility & Risk

MediGreen has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exterran has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.4% of Exterran shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of MediGreen shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Exterran shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for MediGreen and Exterran, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MediGreen 0 0 0 0 N/A Exterran 0 0 3 0 3.00

Exterran has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 160.05%.

Profitability

This table compares MediGreen and Exterran’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediGreen N/A N/A N/A Exterran -14.61% -13.63% -3.89%

Summary

Exterran beats MediGreen on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

MediGreen Company Profile

Rapid Fire Marketing, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of vapor inhalers. It offers cumulus vapor inhalers, pocket puffer dry herbal vaporizer, and electronic cigarettes. The company was founded by Joseph T. Kaminski in 1989 and is headquartered in Carson City, NV.

Exterran Company Profile

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power solutions. The company also sells parts and components; and provides operation, maintenance, overhaul, upgrade, startup and commissioning, and reconfiguration services. In addition, it designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and installs natural gas compression packages and equipment, such as wellheads, gatherings, residue and high pressure natural gas compression equipment, cryogenic plants, mechanical refrigeration and dew point control plants, condensate stabilizers, water treatment equipment, integrated power generation, and skid-mounted production packages used in treating and processing of crude oil and natural gas. Further, the company sells custom-engineered and built-to-specification natural gas and oil processing and treating equipment; and skid-mounted natural gas compression equipment and pre-engineered compressor units. It serves integrated and national oil and natural gas companies, national energy companies, and independent oil and natural gas producers, as well as oil and natural gas processors, gatherers, and pipeline operators. Exterran Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

