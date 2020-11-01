Medifast (MED) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Medifast (NYSE:MED) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.49 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. Medifast had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 68.55%. The firm had revenue of $220.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.75 million. On average, analysts expect Medifast to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:MED opened at $140.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $163.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.89. Medifast has a one year low of $49.03 and a one year high of $184.29. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.84%.

In other Medifast news, Director Michael C. Macdonald sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total value of $826,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 271,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,815,600.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MED shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Medifast from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Medifast to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Medifast from $86.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.50.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

