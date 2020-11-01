McKesson (MCK) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.83 per share for the quarter. McKesson has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 14.70-15.50 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $14.70-15.50 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $55.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.16 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 42.33%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect McKesson to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $17 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE MCK opened at $147.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $150.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.76. McKesson has a 52 week low of $112.60 and a 52 week high of $172.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

Several research firms have commented on MCK. ValuEngine raised shares of McKesson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on McKesson from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $169.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.79.

In related news, Director Marie L/Ca Knowles sold 1,157 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total value of $174,510.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

