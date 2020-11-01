McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX) (NYSE:MUX) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03), reports. The firm had revenue of C$36.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$36.40 million.

Shares of McEwen Mining stock opened at C$1.29 on Friday. McEwen Mining has a 1 year low of C$0.76 and a 1 year high of C$2.33. The firm has a market cap of $527.34 million and a PE ratio of -3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.08, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.46.

About McEwen Mining

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

