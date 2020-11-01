Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF) Short Interest Update

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,227,600 shares, a growth of 71.6% from the September 30th total of 1,298,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,392.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MZDAF opened at $5.30 on Friday. Mazda Motor has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $9.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.04.

About Mazda Motor

Mazda Motor Corporation manufactures and sells passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

