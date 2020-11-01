Mayville Engineering (MEC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Mayville Engineering to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $62.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.37 million. Mayville Engineering had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 0.55%. On average, analysts expect Mayville Engineering to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Mayville Engineering stock opened at $8.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.50 and a beta of 0.22. Mayville Engineering has a 52 week low of $3.89 and a 52 week high of $10.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Several brokerages have commented on MEC. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Mayville Engineering from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mayville Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Mayville Engineering from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Mayville Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Mayville Engineering from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mayville Engineering currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.13.

In related news, Director Craig E. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total value of $91,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,967.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig E. Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $36,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket components.

