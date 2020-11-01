Matson (MATX) to Release Earnings on Monday

Matson (NYSE:MATX) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Matson had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $524.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.86 million. On average, analysts expect Matson to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Matson stock opened at $51.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Matson has a 1 year low of $23.75 and a 1 year high of $53.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Matson’s payout ratio is currently 48.17%.

Several analysts have commented on MATX shares. TheStreet raised shares of Matson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Matson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Sidoti lifted their target price on shares of Matson from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Matson from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

About Matson

Matson, Inc provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia. It primarily transports dry containers of mixed commodities, refrigerated commodities, packaged foods and beverages, building materials, automobiles, and household goods; livestock; seafood; general sustenance cargo; and garments, footwear, and other retail merchandise.

