Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) – Capital One Financial reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Matador Resources in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 28th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.10. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Matador Resources from $4.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Imperial Capital boosted their price target on Matador Resources from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. MKM Partners raised Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine cut Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.42.

MTDR stock opened at $7.07 on Friday. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $19.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $826.06 million, a P/E ratio of -5.16, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 4.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.31.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.17. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.30% and a negative net margin of 15.93%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 60.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 725,981 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,171,000 after acquiring an additional 273,991 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Matador Resources by 105.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 40,073 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 20,586 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Matador Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $1,450,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Matador Resources by 12.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 752,072 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 85,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Matador Resources by 147.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 158,594 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 94,442 shares in the last quarter. 88.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

