Mastercard (NYSE:MA) PT Lowered to $333.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $345.00 to $333.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $301.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $338.00 to $359.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $314.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $320.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $349.39.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard stock opened at $288.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $288.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard has a 1-year low of $199.99 and a 1-year high of $367.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $334.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $310.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.05). Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.59%.

In other news, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 6,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.87, for a total value of $2,164,951.21. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,021,561.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 6,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.50, for a total transaction of $2,264,007.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 256,771 shares of company stock worth $83,003,768 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 4,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. 10 15 Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.