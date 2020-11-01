Masonite International (DOOR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.57 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $499.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.63 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The company’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect Masonite International to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:DOOR opened at $88.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Masonite International has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $109.84.

DOOR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Masonite International from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Masonite International from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Masonite International from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

