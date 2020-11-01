Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) CEO Joe E. Kiani Sells 47,508 Shares

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 47,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.47, for a total transaction of $11,899,328.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,749 shares in the company, valued at $51,784,422.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ MASI opened at $223.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 57.98, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $231.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.91. Masimo Co. has a 52-week low of $140.53 and a 52-week high of $258.00.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.18. Masimo had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 16.49%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Masimo from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Masimo by 161.4% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 627,478 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $143,029,000 after acquiring an additional 387,423 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Masimo by 7,341.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 204,933 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,723,000 after acquiring an additional 202,179 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Masimo by 105.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 203,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,373,000 after acquiring an additional 104,600 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Masimo by 42.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 246,696 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,244,000 after purchasing an additional 73,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Masimo by 539.1% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 73,334 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,886,000 after purchasing an additional 61,860 shares in the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

