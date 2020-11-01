Marsh & McLennan Companies Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:MMC)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors acquired 4,487 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 891% compared to the average daily volume of 453 call options.

In other news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 2,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total value of $331,926.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,763 shares in the company, valued at $311,942.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.78, for a total value of $476,318.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,957.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,606,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,682,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571,837 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,614,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $817,557,000 after acquiring an additional 760,150 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,244,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,715,000 after acquiring an additional 152,053 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,099,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,470,000 after acquiring an additional 27,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,050,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,277,000 after acquiring an additional 176,639 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

MMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.21.

NYSE:MMC opened at $103.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.83. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 1-year low of $74.33 and a 1-year high of $120.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.82.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.91%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

