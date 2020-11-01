MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Purchased by Aubrey Capital Management Ltd

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. MarketAxess makes up 1.5% of Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $4,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,344,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,176,175,000 after acquiring an additional 246,288 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 310,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,716,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 226,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,384,000 after acquiring an additional 112,329 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 210,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,684,000 after acquiring an additional 9,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 161,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,478 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $538.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $500.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $492.21. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $275.49 and a twelve month high of $575.60. The stock has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.09 and a beta of 0.52.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.04. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.74% and a return on equity of 33.75%. The firm had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on MarketAxess from $517.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $474.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $489.00 to $492.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $551.00 to $621.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $475.67.

In related news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.91, for a total transaction of $1,827,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,531,284.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.68, for a total transaction of $1,221,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,411,829.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,279 shares of company stock valued at $39,500,108. 3.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

