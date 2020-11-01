Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MPX. B. Riley reiterated a hold rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Marine Products in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marine Products from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Marine Products stock opened at $15.86 on Wednesday. Marine Products has a 1 year low of $6.77 and a 1 year high of $22.61. The firm has a market cap of $538.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.79.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Marine Products had a return on equity of 22.13% and a net margin of 7.86%. Analysts predict that Marine Products will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. Marine Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.55%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Marine Products by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 785,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,873,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marine Products by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marine Products by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 3,271 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Marine Products by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 158,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 4,082 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marine Products by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 58,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the period. 13.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marine Products

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, jet boat, and sport fishing markets worldwide. It offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport, Ski and Fish Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats within the SSi and SSX, SunCoast, and OSX Sport Luxury models; Robalo outboard sport fishing boats; and Vortex jet boats under the Chaparral brand name.

