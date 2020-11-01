Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Mengis Capital Management Inc.

Mengis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $1,063,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,669,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $275,640,000 after acquiring an additional 3,376,291 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,245,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,430,000 after acquiring an additional 254,525 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,885,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $823,990,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,423 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 11,643 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. 73.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MPC opened at $29.50 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $15.26 and a one year high of $68.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.58. The stock has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.86) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a positive return on equity of 3.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.96%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Cowen raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.36.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

