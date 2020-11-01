Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Lifted to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have $396.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $298.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. 140166 boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $360.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $340.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $460.00 to $449.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $358.58.

LULU opened at $319.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $327.46 and a 200-day moving average of $306.62. The company has a market capitalization of $41.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.50, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.12. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $128.85 and a 1-year high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The apparel retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $902.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.38 million. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% during the third quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,195 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 86 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

