LSI Industries Inc. (LYTS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on November 17th

LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th.

Shares of LYTS opened at $6.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $180.17 million, a PE ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.40. LSI Industries has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $7.62.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. LSI Industries had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 2.58%. As a group, research analysts forecast that LSI Industries will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st.

LSI Industries Company Profile

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates through Lighting and Graphics segments. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for parking lot and garage, quick-service restaurant, grocery and pharmacy store, automotive, and national retail markets.

