Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,959 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,940 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $13,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,257,388 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $194,248,000 after acquiring an additional 214,997 shares during the last quarter. AXA raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 41.8% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 360,383 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,010,000 after acquiring an additional 106,255 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,413,724 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,047,351,000 after purchasing an additional 922,369 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 18.5% in the second quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 42,080 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,687,000 after purchasing an additional 6,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 57.8% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $10,577,520.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,967 shares in the company, valued at $12,282,535.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $158.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $119.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $180.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.24.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 228.17% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $27.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 20th. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $149.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.16.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

