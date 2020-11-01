Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Position Reduced by SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda cut its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 24,000 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for 2.3% of SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $21,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,257,388 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $194,248,000 after purchasing an additional 214,997 shares in the last quarter. AXA lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 41.8% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 360,383 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,010,000 after purchasing an additional 106,255 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,413,724 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,047,351,000 after purchasing an additional 922,369 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 18.5% in the second quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 42,080 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,687,000 after purchasing an additional 6,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 57.8% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.16.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $10,577,520.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,282,535.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $158.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $119.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.48. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $180.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $167.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $27.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 228.17% and a net margin of 7.12%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 20th. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

