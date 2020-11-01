Loop Capital Raises Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $95.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its target price hoisted by Loop Capital from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on AMD. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.69.

AMD stock opened at $75.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $32.82 and a 12 month high of $94.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.24.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 7,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $639,201.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,283 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,065.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total value of $166,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,891 shares in the company, valued at $6,324,755.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 383,635 shares of company stock valued at $30,798,346 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 644.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth $30,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter worth $77,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 58.2% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 503 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter worth $28,000. 66.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

