Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $68.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.56% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Lonza Group AG operates as a supplier to the pharmaceutical, healthcare and life-science industries. The Company divides its activities into four divisions: Life Science Ingredients; Microbial Control; Custom Manufacturing, and Bioscience. The company’s Life Science Ingredients segment produces nutrition ingredients for applications in nutrition (food, feed and pharmaceutical application) and chemical intermediates for the agricultural industry. The Microbial Control division focuses on five areas: hygiene, wood protection, water treatment, oil/gas applications, and industrial preservation and comprises products ranging from disinfectants to household cleaning products. The Custom Manufacturing division comprises products used in pharmaceuticals sector. The Bioscience division comprises bioscience products, including cell culture and molecular biology tools for research, tests for microbial detection, and media used in the production of therapeutics. Lonza Group AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a report on Monday, September 14th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Lonza Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lonza Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS LZAGY opened at $60.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.09 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.30. Lonza Group has a 1 year low of $32.09 and a 1 year high of $65.55.

About Lonza Group

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and specialty ingredients markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pharma Biotech & Nutrition, and Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment provides technology platforms, including drug substance and drug product; and develops and manufactures customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals, as well as formulation services and delivery systems for pharmaceutical and nutritional applications.

