Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) Lowered to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler cut shares of Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Piper Sandler currently has $143.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $55.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Livongo Health’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on LVGO. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Livongo Health in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Livongo Health from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Livongo Health from $110.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Livongo Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Livongo Health from $62.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Livongo Health has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $102.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:LVGO opened at $139.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of -340.89 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 19.51, a current ratio of 19.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.80. Livongo Health has a fifty-two week low of $18.76 and a fifty-two week high of $151.05.

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Livongo Health had a negative net margin of 12.76% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Livongo Health will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $7.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 2nd.

In related news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.71, for a total transaction of $1,900,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,127,432.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip D. Green sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.97, for a total transaction of $3,689,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,271.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 691,865 shares of company stock worth $86,180,389 in the last ninety days. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Livongo Health by 106.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Livongo Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Livongo Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Livongo Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Livongo Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 41.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Livongo Health

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

