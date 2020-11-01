Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $39.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Live Oak Bancshares Inc. is the parent and registered bank holding company of Live Oak Banking Company which offers online platform for small business lending. The company accepts deposit products as well as offers loans which comprise small business administration loans; conventional commercial business loans to small and medium sized businesses and construction loans. It offers loans to the veterinary, pharmacy, investment advisory, beverages, funeral homes, entertainment centers, agricultural and healthcare sectors. Live Oak Bancshares Inc. is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Live Oak Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Truist boosted their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $28.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub raised Live Oak Bancshares from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised Live Oak Bancshares from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Live Oak Bancshares presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.20.

NASDAQ LOB opened at $37.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 233.00 and a beta of 1.25. Live Oak Bancshares has a 12 month low of $7.57 and a 12 month high of $37.90.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.56. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 2.15%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Live Oak Bancshares will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO James S. Mahan III acquired 21,200 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.30 per share, with a total value of $409,160.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James S. Mahan III acquired 25,000 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.25 per share, with a total value of $481,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 288,604 shares of company stock valued at $7,326,892 over the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 73.0% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 435.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $54,000. 43.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

